School closures make parents stir crazy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was supposed to be some quality Mommy-alone time for Rachel Wells in the yoga class at the southwest Portland Community Center.

Her 3-year-old son Dylan dropped into some on-site kid care. But the sign on the door dashed Rachel’s dream for a kid-free hour:

Closed because of weather

“We love spending time with our children, but there is also a balance to our sanity,” Wells told KOIN 6 News. “We need a little time to ourselves without getting interrupted and other things like that.”

The extended Christmas break has been great for the kids, but it is taking its toll on parents.

Rachel Wells said it: she loves Dylan — but she also loves a moment or two of alone time during the day. And with schools and community centers across the area closed, kids are getting cabin fever and parents are sort of ready for kids to go back to school.

Tara Seibt is a nanny for two little ones. She said she’s organizing more things for kids to do, which helps diffuse some of the kid chaos. But, like Rachel, she said its not easy.

“Kind of start getting wild in the house and just anxious so we kind of suit up and head outside,” Seibt said, “and if we can’t head outside we kind of keep the activities fun indoors.”

The great storm of 2017 may go down as the week the kids avoided school and stayed home — and the week the parents went crazy looking after them.