PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a car while attempting to cross Pacific Hwy in Tigard Tuesday evening.

Tigard Police said a car may have run a red light through a crosswalk. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim was taken to OHSU with serious injuries.

Tigard Police have closed northbound lanes at the intersection of Pacific Hwy and Canterbury but anticipate the road will be open within the hour.