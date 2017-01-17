OSP trooper shot 12 times takes first steps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon State Police trooper shot 12 times on Christmas Day 2016 has taken his first steps since being hospitalized, according to his family.

Trooper Nic Cederberg was injured in a shootout with a man accused of murdering his own wife.

On January 12, Cederberg was able to walk for the very first time since the shooting, moving about 10 feet before taking a short break. On Saturday, he walked 342 feet with a walker through 5 different physical therapy sessions, according to Cederberg’s brother. On Monday, he took 26 steps with only the help of a lower leg brace.

Three weeks ago, Cederberg thought his right leg was paralyzed, according to his brother. The only feeling he’s had for the past 2 weeks is “intense pain and numbness.” The trooper described it as “having his leg wrapped in white hot metal” and simply blowing on it would cause intense pain. This was all caused by extensive nerve damage sustained during the shooting.

On Monday, the pain subsided enough for Cederberg to walk again.

The trooper is working “extremely hard” to get back to what he would call normal and signs up for as much extra physical therapy as the rehab facility will allow, his brother said.

Cederberg said the only way he’s willing to return home is if he can walk through the front door on his own.