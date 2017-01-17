Naked ex-NFL player arrested again in Portland

Stanley Wilson, 34, played for the Detroit Lions for 3 seasons

Stanley Wilson II, January 10, 2017 (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ex-NFL player who was naked when he was shot trying to break into a home in Southwest Portland in 2016 was arrested again in January and again was naked.

Court documents show Stanley Wilson appeared to be high when Portland police responded to a house disturbance January 10. Wilson, documents show, said he lived at that house, but it wasn’t the address he reported to authorities after his 2016 arrest.

Stanley Wilson appeared in court Thursday for charges of burglary and trespassing. (KOIN)
Documents indicate authorities believed Wilson to be high and that he is believed to be a “significant threat to the safety of the community, as these behaviors are similar to the incident surrounding his initial arrest.”

Wilson, 34, was drafted by and played 3 seasons with the Detroit Lions after playing for and graduating from Stanford University.

On June 22, 2016, he was shot by a 78-year-old homeowner who told police he shot an attempted burglary suspect from inside his home.

Wilson was found naked in a “water feature” on the property.

The homeowner was found to have been justified in shooting Wilson. At that time, a grand jury indicted him for first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree burglary, aggravated harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

This month, Wilson was scheduled to enter a plea agreement in the case, but changed his mind at the last minute.

But he was out of jail while that case wound its way through the system. Now he’s accused of violating the terms of his release before trial.

He’s also facing additional charges in the January 10 case. Wilson remains in the Multnomah County Jail and is set to make an appearance in court on Thursday.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Marty Booker (86) scores on a 19-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson in the third quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 23, 2006, in Detroit. Miami won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
