High wind, flooding hits the Oregon Coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook County officials are keeping a close eye on Mother Nature as the Oregon Coast is under a high wind warning and flood watch.

Some exposed places, including south beaches, could see wind gusts topping 65 miles per hour. The wind warning won’t expire until, late Wednesday morning.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says despite the blustery conditions, this is, in most regards, a normal storm for that area.

“The sneaker waves have killed people in the past, so never turn your back on the beach and stay away from the logs because the water will wash them up and they can do serious bodily harm to you,” Lt. Gordon McGraw said.

Officials are also warning people to stay away from downed trees and power lines.