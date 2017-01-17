Tri-Met prepares for freezing rain delays, adjust routes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As freezing rain moves into the forecast, Tri-Met is doing everything it can to keep riders safe and routes running.

Devonte Nash was one of several riders fighting frustration on Tuesday morning.

“First it said 9:22, now it says 9:49, now it says something else, like it just switched in my face. As we’re talking, it’s switching right now,” said Nash.

Facing a forecast of freezing rain, Tri-Met cancelled more than 20 bus routes and reduced MAX service on every line.

Eric Kinard spent hours commuting Tuesday morning. Despite the wait, he said he’s thankful for Tri-Met’s efforts to keep running, but the delays were wearing him down

“Gonna have to wait a half an hour for the MAX to show up so I can just get going again,” said Kinard. “I don’t mind the buses being delayed. I don’t mind having to take extra time, but it’s still just, it’s bleh.”

Tri-Met Spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt said Tri-Met made all these service reductions early because they felt making changes in the middle of the day would be more disruptive.

Now they’re keeping careful watch for the effects of freezing rain.

“We are definitely keeping a close eye on the forecast. The focus is trying to keep the overhead wires clear of ice, running trains along our main route,” said Altstadt.