Columbia River body identified as missing Seattle man

62-year-old Richard Arneson disappeared in February 2015

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Here is a facial reconstruction of what the unidentified Wahkiakum County man may have looked like when he was alive, authorities say. January 9, 2017, (WCSO)
Here is a facial reconstruction of what the unidentified Wahkiakum County man may have looked like when he was alive, authorities say. January 9, 2017, (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The human remains found on the shore of the Columbia River in Wahkiakum County last May have been identified.

Officials say the remains have been identified as 62-year-old Richard Arneson, a Seattle resident who went missing in February 2015. His cause of death is undetermined because of the condition of the remains.

Seattle Police are still investigating Arneson’s disappearance, saying that he texted his friend a cryptic message the day he was last seen saying is “luck has run out.”

 