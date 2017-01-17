Columbia River body identified as missing Seattle man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The human remains found on the shore of the Columbia River in Wahkiakum County last May have been identified.

Officials say the remains have been identified as 62-year-old Richard Arneson, a Seattle resident who went missing in February 2015. His cause of death is undetermined because of the condition of the remains.

Seattle Police are still investigating Arneson’s disappearance, saying that he texted his friend a cryptic message the day he was last seen saying is “luck has run out.”