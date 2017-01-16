Tuesday stays cold, ice storm warning issued

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the greater Portland Vancouver metro area for Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Temperatures are really struggling to warm up as high pressure stays strong east of the Cascades, allowing for cold air to continue to travel from the Gorge to areas of the Portland metro area. Southerly flow is looking to have a hard time stirring conditions up.

Low pressure is staying rather far off the coast which will keep the southerly flow and warming weaker.

That being said, it can’t be ruled out for the warm surge but at this time, prepare for the cold to stick around and a significant period of freezing rain tomorrow.

Freezing rain will arrive in the morning hours and continue most the daylight hours Tuesday before slow warming begins. Starting off light during the morning commute, with a break at times, then tapping back into the moisture by the afternoon allowing for freezing rain to continue if we don’t warm.

Timing: 1st wave of freezing rain in morning, between 4 am & 8 am. Lull midday, then more significant moisture arrives late aft'noon/eve. https://t.co/s24hRyJhk3 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 17, 2017

Driving conditions on Tuesday will not be favorable. Anywhere from .25 inches of ice and higher could build up around the metro area. If you live closer to the Gorge that total can grow to over 1 inch.