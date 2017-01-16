Will Tuesday be another snow day for Portland schools?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For most school districts in the Portland metro area, Tuesday could be the ninth snow day of the year due to several winter storms that hit in December and January.

Some schools are already deciding to close.

The ability of students and staff to get to and from school is the most important factor in deciding whether or not to cancel school.

Students are required to spend a set amount of hours or days in class, depending on the grade level. So the pressure has been building for school officials to get kids back in class. Schools have already exceeded their built-in make up days and are now working on deciding how and when to make up the rest of the days.

Portland Public Schools officials said they hope to have schools open Tuesday, but with freezing rain in the forecast, that has yet to be determined for sure. The snow has been cleared from most schools, according to a letter to parents, but many paths still have ice on them.

“We are anxious to welcome students and staff back to school but must make sure the conditions are safe for all of our students in all of our schools,” the letter said.

Beaverton School District spokesperson Maureen Wheeler said that after 8 days of closures, they are working on a plan to restore the lost instructional time. The district will be closed.

“The decision was made in light of current conditions and the pending freezing rain forecast as well as safety concerns of snow and ice in neighborhoods and on school property,” the district said on Twitter.

Wheeler said Superintendent Don Grotting and the administrators are evaluating their options and when they have made a decision, it will be announced to the community.

Clark County school districts were the first to make decisions on Monday. Washougal will be closed, while Evergreen, Vancouver and Camas will have a 2-hour delay.

The Hillsboro School District will have a 2-hour delay.