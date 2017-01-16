News anchor Anna Canzano joins KOIN 6 News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well-known and respected journalist Anna Canzano has joined the KOIN 6 News team.

Canzano, who has lived in Portland most of her life, will join Chris Holmstrom on the anchor desk for KOIN’s weekend newscasts at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“We are delighted to have Anna on our team,” said Jason Stevens, KOIN 6 Interim News Director. “Her journalistic integrity and intimate knowledge of the Northwest make her a great asset to the station.”

A graduate of Parkrose High School, Anna Canzano studied Broadcast Journalism and International Business at Pepperdine University. She began her career in California and returned to Portland in 1999.

She’s earned numerous awards for her work, including 2 Emmys and 2 Edward R. Murrow Awards along with recognition from the Oregon Associated Press and the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

Join Anna Canzano and Chris Holmstrom on KOIN 6 News beginning Saturday, January 21.