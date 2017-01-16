Keizer mom to face murder charges Tuesday

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — Amy Robertson, accused of killing her 12-year-old son, will likely make her first court appearance Tuesday in Marion County.

The 38-year-old woman faces a charge of aggravated murder. She was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning without bail.

Caden Berry was a 7th grader at Clagget Creek Middle School, where crisis counselors will be available to students who need support on Tuesday.

The investigation continues and an autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled for Monday.

He was found dead inside the apartment he shared with his mother at the Riverwood Apartments, 175 Garland Way North, in Keizer.

Friends described the boy as “amazing” and “a brother to us.”

One of his young friends in the complex said there may have been warning signs earlier in the week. “He just wasn’t acting right,” Berry’s friend told KOIN 6 News.

“He was, like, always happy and he was never really, like, sad. Until yesterday. He looked really sad and he was, like, a really close friend.”

KOIN 6 News confirmed Caden Berry had siblings, Colton and Colby Casto.

On November 23, 2011, Colby Casto took his own life. He was 12 at the time.

