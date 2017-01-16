Donated temporary shelter to reopen downtown

Related Coverage Temporary men’s shelter to open downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The city and county will again partner with a Portland real estate family, the Menashe family, to open more shelter beds after many emergency shelters stop operating on Tuesday morning.

Due to the cold and snow, emergency shelters have been operating at more than a 50 percent increase from normal seasonal and year-round emergency shelter population. 807 sought warmth on Sunday night, Jan. 15, up from 723 the previous night. However, the emergency shelters are only triggered to open during severe weather events and will stop as temperatures rise.

Severe weather warming centers operated 23 nights out of the last 41, according to Multnomah County.

The Menashe owns the Washington Center, at Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street and opened the building in spring of last year when homeless were displaced from the closure of a temporary shelter in Southwest Portland.

It was then called Peace Shelter, but officials may rename it to prevent confusion from Peace 2, which opened late November when private developer, Tom Cody and company Project^ donated the bottom floor space of the Bushong & Co. building at 333 S.W. Park for a temporary winter shelter. That shelter operates on a reservation basis.

The space at the Menashe building will provide space for 100.

The county will announce the new shelter and further details at a Tuesday press conference.

City and county officials will be working to transport people and are looking donations of tarps ahead of potential heavy rain.

Emergency winter shelters will remain open tonight, Monday, Jan. 16.

