PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car slid down an embankment in Gresham on Monday morning, likely due to icy conditions on the road.

The crash happened on SE Hogan Road at SE McNutt Road. No details on the driver’s condition were available.

Icy roads around the metro area were causing similar issues on Monday, as temperatures remained low overnight and ice and snow did not melt.

Tuesday morning is expected to be equally as dangerous with pockets of freezing rain during the commute.

MONDAY FORECAST: Cold continues. Little to no melting. Filtered sunshine. Windy near the gorge #koin6news pic.twitter.com/NsQqy29wRz — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) January 16, 2017