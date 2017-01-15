Sodaville home destroyed by fire from cigarette

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire likely caused by a careless smoker destroyed a manufactured home in Sodaville, Ore. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe the fire started in a plastic bucket full of cigarette butts and debris on the back porch and quickly spread to the entire house. Firefighers arrived to find a large column of smoke and the home completely engulfed in flame, according to the Lebanon Fire District.

The 2 residents and a dog were able to safely evacuate. The woman who lives there said she was in her bedroom when she saw the smoke and alerted her father-in-law, who was in another bedroom.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home.