‘Portlandia’ will end in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s iconic television series ‘Portlandia’ is set to wind down in 2018.

IFC has confirmed that the show’s 8th season will be its last.

“Portlandia” is currently in season 7 with new episodes airing on Thursday evenings on the IFC cable network. Find out what channel IFC is on with your television provider here.

Co-creator Fred Armisen told KOIN 6 News this season will feature topics that become less Portland specific and more broad in nature. Armisen said protests, parking problems, hyper development and gentrification are happening in Portland but also many other major American cities.