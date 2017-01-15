Oregon’s largest apple grower sold to Wash. business

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. (AP) – A family-owned fruit company in Washington has purchased Oregon’s largest grower and packer of fresh apples.

The Capital Press reports that Wenatchee, Washington-based Foreman Fruit Company has acquired Earl Brown and Sons of Milton-Freewater, Oregon. But the deal allows the Browns to remain and manage local operations involving more than 1,000 acres of apples and 115 acres of wine grapes.

Ron Brown, whose father started the company 40 years ago, says the families worked out a partnership that allows his business to keep its name and its employees. It gives the Browns access to more money for continued growth; the company is already planting another 60 acres of apples and 10 more acres of grapes.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.