One dead, 2 injured in Oregon house fire

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) – One person is dead and two others sustained injuries in a house fire in a rural area in southwestern Oregon.

Jackson County Fire District 3 spokeswoman Ashley Lara says crews responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to a residence in White City to find the upper floor fully in flames.

Lara says two people made it out of the house and both sustained burns and have been sent to hospitals, one in California and another locally.

Lara says firefighters swept a basement living area but couldn’t find the third occupant. She says a body was later found on the first floor.

Names and ages haven’t been released.

Lara says the house is a total loss. No damage estimate was available.

Authorities are investigating to determine a cause of the fire.