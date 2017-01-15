Lawmakers host Portland rally to protect Obamacare

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sunday, Oregon lawmakers held a rally in Portland at the Self Enhancement, Inc. Gymnasium to show support for the Affordable Care Act, which continues to be a target for many in Washington, D.C.

Republicans have spent years trying to repeal Obamacare, and now, they’re closer than ever in making that happen with President-elect Donald Trump.

The purpose of Sunday’s rally was to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“Today we take the gloves off,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

The gloves are off, and the fight is on for Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. and other Democratic leaders who now face a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“We take the gloves off, to say ‘hands off,’ to those working to hollow out the anti-cancer preventative services provided to women at Planned Parenthood. No way! No way!” said Wyden at the rally.

When Congress returns to Washington D.C., on Tuesday, the GOP will move quickly to repeal the landmark healthcare law with full support from Trump.

“You know how many people have gained access to healthcare? Over 300,000. Maybe close to 400,000 just in our state!” said Merkley.

Critics of the Affordable Care Act say the law increased premiums, hurting the middle class. Supporters say that’s the price to pay to let everyone have access to health care.

“I am never going to support taking America back to the days when health care was for the healthy and wealthy, and the insurance companies have their way with anybody who was sick!” said Wyden.