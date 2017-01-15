Friends remember 12-year-old killed in Keizer

Related Coverage Keizer mom charged with murder in death of preteen son

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — Candles, flowers, balloons and friends gathered outside the apartment complex where 12-year-old Caden Berry was found dead on January 14.

Berry’s friends Lilly and Dominika helped organize the candlelight vigil.

“Caden was an amazing friend,” Lilly said. “He was a brother to us. And he was taken away too soon.”

The young friends are struggling to understand why Berry’s own other, Amy Robertson, is accused of taking him from them.

“He was one of my best friends,” Dominika said. “I just can’t believe his mom did this to him.”

Some said there weren’t signs that anything was amiss in the family. His friends say he seemed happy with his mom and she “seemed like a great person.”

“We would go to his house and watch TV with him, just chill with him and his mom,” Lilly said.

Berry was a 7th grader at Clagget Creek Middle School, where crisis counselors available to students who need support on Tuesday, January 17.

“He was full of energy and such a happy person, so this came as a big shock,” said Sherri Tosi, whose son went to school with Berry.