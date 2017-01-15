Flooding threat looms as temperatures climb to 50s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The threat of flooding looms this week as temperatures are expected to climb into the low 50s by Wednesday.

Temperatures dropped into the lower 20s and teens Sunday morning, and by afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds with less wind and slightly warmer temperatures. On Sunday afternoon, highs will be in the lower to mid-30s to allow for some thawing and melting of the snow still hanging around.

The atmosphere is always trying to balance out, and this will bring the return to near normal temperatures this week after a rather cold Monday.

Temperatures will begin to warm thereafter, but there will be a brief period Monday overnight with the potential for freezing rain, especially for the Columbia River Gorge.

Who is ready for a WARM up?! Well… you will have to wait next week, but we will back into the upper 40s/low 50s. @KOINNews #koin6news pic.twitter.com/bcAfvWMPeN — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) January 15, 2017

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. This will lead to the rapid melting of leftover snow.

This could impact the snowpack in mountains, especially the Coast Range. There’s going to be the potential for quite a bit of flooding Tuesday through Thursday.

Willamette Valley locations could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with the coast getting 3 to 6 inches and the mountains getting 4 to 8 inches. Snow levels will be very high, up around 8,000 feet.

River level rises from the melt off will be watched closely. The potential also exists for slides and debris flows.

