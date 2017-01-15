Flood watch — get ready for heavy rain Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are still several inches of snow over most of the Portland metro area, and with a flood watch now in effect starting Tuesday morning, now is the time to prepare for all that water.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest rain is expected along the coast and Cascades, but the Willamette Valley could get 2 to 4 inches. Urban flooding is a possibility, especially in areas with snow and ice blocking storm drains.

To prepare for all that water, sandbagging locations are ready for those who need them. To help avoid flooding: Clear ice, snow and debris from storm drains, clear gutters and spouts, use sandbags.

Flooding can also lead to road closures and officials urge drivers to use caution in high water areas. Officials use the warning “Turn around, don’t drown” during flooding to deter people from driving through high water. According to the National Weather Service, more than half of flood-related drownings happen when cars drive into hazardous water.

Water can stall your engine and cause roads to be slick, here are tips for driving in the rain:

-Slow down

-Turn on headlights

-Don’t use cruise control

-Stay well behind the car in front of you

-If you hydroplane: East off the gas, gently apply the breaks and steer straight ahead.

The KOIN 6 weather team will have the latest on the forecast as things change throughout the week.