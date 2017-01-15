Exhaustion sets in as emergency shelters continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Several new emergency shelters have opened in Portland as the city’s most vulnerable seek warmth from the ongoing frigid temperatures, which have largely kept ice and snow from melting — and folks sleeping in the shelters as well as those staffing them are feeling drained.

On Wednesday, January 11, 572 people sought emergency shelter in Portland; on Thursday, 630; and on Friday, 709, according to Multnomah County. Shelters plan to continue operation through at least Sunday night.

Four new shelters, all in Southeast Portland or Gresham, have opened up to accommodate the rise: Mt. Scott Community Center at 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave.; Catholic Charities, 2740 S.E. Powell Boulevard; Bridges to Change, 21440 S.E. Stark Street, Gresham; and the Montavilla Neighborhood Association opened a shelter at 247 S.E. 82nd Ave.

Clackamas Service Center, 8800 S.E. 80th Ave., has had to turn away 10 to 15 people a night, according to Debra Mason, executive director. The center has space for 30.

Feeling drained

At this point, Mason says she’s lost track the amount of time they’ve been operating their severe weather shelter — and that everyone is tired.

The center offers services to homeless people during the day, but an overnight shelter is triggered when there is severe weather. And though it would normally close at 4 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for the emergency shelter, staff has been operating the facility around the clock.

“Some of our clients, well most of them right now, they’ve been with us for over two weeks in the same room — not leaving. They can’t do their normal routine because they’re houseless … it’s wearing thin,” she said.

George Devendorf, executive director of Transition Projects Inc., Portland’s largest shelter provider, said staff and clients at many of the city’s shelters are feeling similar.

“We just have a lot of forced idleness, where people need to be inside and are unable to be doing whatever they are doing during the days,” he said.

Transition Projects Inc. operates emergency shelters at Imago Dei, at Bud Clark Commons, and also helps at the emergency shelter at the Portland Building and East County Building in Gresham. They also manage Peace 2, which operates on a reservation basis.

“This is really unusual to have this many days in a row, not just cold nights, but days too. So it’s taking a toll. There are folks … like our staff, who are just feeling completely exhausted,” Devendorf said. Last year, severe weather shelters were triggered a total of 11 times. Saturday, Jan 14, marks 21 times of extra shelter beds for severe weather.

Finding people shelter

Though Clackamas Service Center sits in Clackamas County, it is only a few blocks from the Multnomah County border and serves homeless people from Portland. On average, Mason says, they’ve had to turn away 10 to 15 people a night. The closest shelter is more than five miles away.

Generally, the shelter sends those they can’t accommodate on a bus to another shelter, but even that has not always been an option because of snow, so they’ve been using taxi cabs.

“Normally we’d give people bus tickets, but they haven’t been running, or the streets aren’t safe to walk once you get off the bus, so we’ve been trying to figure out alternate ways to get people safely to shelter.”

She said that Multnomah County plans to reimburse them for taxi fare for those sent to a shelter within the county. A shuttle service started by Erika Silver, human services manager at Clackamas County, offered some relief.

“There’s a shelter out in Molalla … because it’s so rural, it was only getting about half a dozen people, so she arranged a shuttle to come by our place after we reached capacity,” Mason said. The shuttle has been picking up extra people from Clackamas Service Center and The Father’s Heart Street Ministry, a shelter in Oregon City, and taking them to a shelter in Molalla so they could have somewhere safe to sleep for the night. They are then brought back in the morning.

Mason added that people from the community who have vehicles with four-wheel drive also have been offering to help.

“It’s been a real variety of real hard collaboration to make sure that everyone who wants shelter is getting it.”

Other agencies and organizations have also been doing extra outreach outdoors, including Transition Projects, which has a mobile engagement team that goes out to bring warm clothing and other items those who refuse shelter and letting them know they have a safe place to sleep.

So far, he said, there’s been an outpouring of donations — the largest they’ve ever seen.

Mason said next year, things need to be different.

“In fact, I don’t even want to think about going into next winter without more (beds) in place,” she said, meaning in Southeast Portland and Clackamas County. She’s also concerned about mental health support.

“With this long duration and multiple big storms, what I’m seeing is that we need more mental health support,” Mason said. “I’d like to get someone in house checking in on us. I just know during these times when it’s really stressful and people can’t go outside safely … we just need extra help.”