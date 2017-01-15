Bend school bus crashes while transporting ski team

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) – No injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus carrying the Bend High School cross country ski team that struck two vehicles, and then was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Oregon State Police tell KTVZ-TV that the bus driver on Saturday afternoon went into the oncoming lane of State Highway 35 near Mount Hood to avoid hitting backed-up traffic but slid and struck at least two vehicles.

The bus carrying 43 students and two adults came to a stop, but police say a tractor-trailer tried to go around the crash site and slid into the bus.

Bend-LaPine Schools spokeswoman Julianne Repman says a Mount Hood Meadows resort bus took the students to the resort’s main lodge where they waited for another bus to take them home.