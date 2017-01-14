Unsmother your drains before snow melts, rains come

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The historic snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in most of the Portland metro region is now likely to be followed by a quick and dramatic warm-up accompanied by very heavy rain.

That combination is a recipe for serious flooding. But there is something you can do now to minimize the effects of any flooding that may come into your area.

Mark Jockers with Clean Water Services in Hillsboro said catch basins are smothered with snow, ice, pine needles and debris. When the snow melts and the rains come, there is nowhere for the water to go when the catch basins are clogged.

So, on Sunday and Monday, Jockers suggested people “look at the (catch basins) in front of their house” and clear the ice, snow and debris away “so the water has someplace to go as it starts melting.”

Many areas in the Portland metro area are prone to flooding, and that’s why water resource utilities will bring in extra crews to get ready on Monday.

Jockers said they will have a full fleet of trucks and rigs “out there looking particularly at these side streets that are still packed with ice and snow.”

Temperatures will really start to warm next week = major snow melting. Flooding potential for our area. @KOINNews #koin6news #pdxsnow pic.twitter.com/VCzWqewo96 — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) January 14, 2017