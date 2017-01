TURNER, Ore. (KOIN) — An older couple was found dead inside their home in Turner early Saturday morning in what the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said is a murder-suicide.

Authorities were called just before 10 a.m. Saturday to the 5700 block of Valley View Road SE. Their investigation revealed Buster Parker, 75, and 78-year-old Christel Parker had died in a murder-suicide.

No further information is available at this time.