Custody dispute escalates to gunfire in King City

KING CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A child custody dispute escalated into gunfire in the early hours of Friday morning when a man broke into an apartment where the children’s mother lived.

Louis Jarvis Jr. is being sought by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police after the 2 a.m. incident at an apartment complex at 12070 SW Fischer Road in King City.

Authorities said Jarvis kicked in the front door to get into the apartment. But the mother grabbed a handgun and fired once toward Jarvis. He fled, but not before smashing 3 windows of her vehicle.

Jarvis has ties to the Nehalem area,, and Tillamook County deputies are also looking for him. Jarvis is 6-feet-3 with a heavy build and is believed to be driving a gray or tan late model Chevy pickup with an Oregon license plates. Currently he faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief, but more charges are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111