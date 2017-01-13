When will the snow melt?

Related Coverage Roads still messy days after snow storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wondering when all this snow is going to melt?

Well, it might be a few more days. Friday morning temperatures were record cold, causing much of the snow to turn icy. It was the coldest morning at the Portland International Airport since December 2013.

This morning's low of 11F at the PDX Airport broke today's old record of 14F from 1950. @KOINNews #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/CzBwIjjn5O — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) January 13, 2017

Friday will see areas of patchy freezing fog with more sunshine in the afternoon. Cold, dry conditions will persist into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm this weekend with highs above freezing by Sunday afternoon.

We’ll see a dramatic shift in the pattern next week. Heavy rain heads our way Monday night with a possible atmospheric river setting up through early Thursday. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Snowpeople of Portland, January 11, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Miriam Samayoa's snowman in Aloha on January 11, 2017. A snowtroll from the Duffy family. (Courtesy of Melissa Duffy) A dressed up snow person built by Tom Kruse and his family on January 11, 2017. Wyatt, Fiona and their snow person warm up by the fire pit on the January 11, 2017 snow day. (Courtesy of Misty Dawn Peterson) "Coney" the snowman created by Leila Monreal on January 11,2017. A patriotic snowman created by Austin Henley in Vancouver on January 11, 2017. A simple snow person in Multnomah Village. (KOIN) Angela Powers' kids enjoy their snow day in Vancouver on January 11, 2017. A 49ers snowbear created by Cecilia Contreras Mendez during a snow day on January 11, 2017. Andie Navarro's upside down snowman on January 11, 2017. A "snow shoe" built by Mark Hodder on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Lisa Lewis) Trevor in Wilsonville built a tunnel for his dog, Angel on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Kathy and John Larsen Budiao) A hefty snowman at the Hotel Eastlund in Portland on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Lisa Ivy) A dapper snowman in Aloha on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Stacey Whitfield) A Winter Hawks snowman in Gresham. (Courtesy of Greg Moon) Rachel Frugard's snow lady on January 11, 2017. Crissy Mauer's snow family on January 11, 2017. Selene Gonzalez made a Seahawks snowman on January 11, 2017. April Vandebergh's giant snowman on January 11, 2017. "Elsa" built a snowman on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of M'Chel Bauxal-Gleason) A Costo stuffed bear inspired snowman on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Teri Neely) Snow Nessie on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Kristie Parker Vinyard) Meghan Lanning's "little guy" on January 11, 2017. "Toddler's first snow" in Hillsboro on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Stephanie Golden)