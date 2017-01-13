When will the snow melt?

Friday was the coldest morning since December 2013

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Portland streets remain covered in snow and ice after some areas got as much as 13 inches of snow on January 10-11. (KOIN)
Portland streets remain covered in snow and ice after some areas got as much as 13 inches of snow on January 10-11. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wondering when all this snow is going to melt?

Well, it might be a few more days. Friday morning temperatures were record cold, causing much of the snow to turn icy. It was the coldest morning at the Portland International Airport since December 2013.

Friday will see areas of patchy freezing fog with more sunshine in the afternoon. Cold, dry conditions will persist into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm this weekend with highs above freezing by Sunday afternoon.

We’ll see a dramatic shift in the pattern next week. Heavy rain heads our way Monday night with a possible atmospheric river setting up through early Thursday. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Snowpeople of Portland, January 11, 2017

Related Posts