Pacific Seafood company fined by DEQ

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Environmental regulators in Oregon have fined Pacific Seafood for violating its wastewater discharge permit at its processing facility in Newport.

The Statesman Journal reports that Clackamas-based Pacific Seafood operates its own fishing fleets, seafood processing plants, distribution networks and restaurants. The company, doing business as Pacific Shrimp Company, was fined $1,540 for discharging more wastewater into Yaquina Bay than allowed under its permit.

The Department of Environmental Quality wrote in a letter to the company that the limits are set to protect aquatic life and human health and that compliance with permit terms is essential to protecting the quality of public waters.

The company has until Jan. 30 to appeal the penalty. General manager Dave Wright could not be immediately reached for comment.