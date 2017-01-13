Meals on Wheels back in action after snow delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meals on Wheels is back in action after the snowstorm sidelined volunteers for days.

Some people have been experiencing cabin fever being snowed in for the last few days since about a foot of snow fell on January 10. But for some, that’s an every day reality. They are shut-ins who rely on Meals on Wheels for food and company.

Meals on Wheels clients in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties have not had regular deliveries in several days. On Friday, volunteers will visit about 5,700 clients.

“It’s a lot of work, but they have a good system here at Meals on Wheels and you can pick it up pretty quickly,” volunteer Barbara Maron said. “And it feels good that we have somebody that can come to their home and say hello.”

For many clients, like Sharon Swanson, who lives in Multnomah Village, Meals on Wheels volunteers are the bright spot in their day.

Swanson said she hadn’t seen any volunteers since Tuesday. She said she’s a shut in, but the storm made it especially difficult.

“I have had to cancel doctor appointments and I can’t get out with the power chair, you know, you can’t go out in the snow with that,” Swanson said. “Because it’s too deep. The tires won’t go in the snow.”

Swanson was happy to see the return of her deliveries and for the company. She says she typically swaps puzzles with her regular delivery volunteer, Mary, and looks forward to seeing her again next week for the food and friendship.

“It makes me feel good, otherwise I sit here by myself don’t see anybody, don’t talk to anybody,” Swanson said.

Clients may have missed the company, but KOIN learned that extra meals were delivered before the storm hit in anticipations of delivery delays.

“In weather like this, our clients are extremely grateful, they are extremely patient and when our volunteers knock on the door,” Chief Development Officer Tony Staser said. “They typically have a huge smile on their face. Very grateful we are there.”