Man’s stolen tiny home recovered in Hermiston

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) – A Las Vegas man is getting his home back after the tiny structure was stolen from an eastern Oregon truck stop in December.

The East Oregonian reported Thursday that Lawrence Thomas’s custom-built tiny home was found about a half a mile from where it was stolen in Hermiston in late December. He says the home lost its tires and door, but the rest of the home appears salvageable.

Thomas was moving his 95-square-foot home from Seattle to Las Vegas when he stopped in Hermiston to avoid bad weather. He unhitched the structure at a truck stop and decided to come back for it when weather cleared but instead found the tiny home was stolen.

Thomas says he hopes to leave Las Vegas and pick up the structure this weekend.