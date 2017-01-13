Man in bandana jumps on counter during bank robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man jumped up on a bank counter and demanded money in SE Portland Friday evening, Portland police said.

Employees at the US Bank branch at 16002 SE Division St. reported that the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before he left the bank.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s, about 5’9”, tall and thin with blue or green eyes. He was wearing dark clothes and a dark bandana over his face. Employees said he implied he had a gun but it was not seen.

Officers checked the area but did not find anyone matching that description.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Robbery detectives at 503-823-0405, or the Portland Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 503-224-4181.