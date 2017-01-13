Jury says officers justified in deadly shooting

Related Coverage Dallas, OR Walmart suspect fired gun before being shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grand jury in Polk County has found that Dallas Police officers were justified in the deadly shooting of a suspect on December 16, 2016.

Sgt. Rob Hatchell and Officer Michael Flemming were involved in the shooting with a man who they stopped for driving under the influence. Officers said Jeremiah Anderson appeared intoxicated and was “flailing around in the driver’s seat.” He performed poorly in a field sobriety test and did not comply with the officer’s commands.

Anderson resisted arrest and pulled a pistol on the officers, threatening to shoot. According to the Polk County District Attorney’s office, Anderson fired at least 2 shots.

Hatchell was hit in the leg and returned fire at close range and hit Anderson. Flemming also fired one shot, which hit Anderson in the head.

Anderson died at the scene. Hatchell’s leg and back injuries were “extensive.”

Investigators later found meth and bullets for the pistol Anderson used in his home.

Hatchell, Flemming and another involved officer, Aaron Mollahan, testified the case for the grand jury. Oregon State Police detectives and troopers and citizen witnesses also testified. The jury determined that the use of force was justified based on the imminent threat to the officer’s personal safety.

