Judge to dismiss Larry O’Dea shooting charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Harney County judge says he’s dismissing a negligent wounding charge against former Portland Police Chief Larry O’Dea.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Judge William Cramer accepted a civil compromise in the case Friday.

O’Dea had been chief for little more than a year when he shot and wounded a friend during an April trip to southeast Oregon. O’Dea didn’t identify himself as Portland’s police chief when deputies spoke with him, and he said it appeared Dempsey shot himself in a mishap.

He resigned in June as controversy swirled.

The friend, Robert Dempsey, told the court he has been fully compensated for his injuries and did not want O’Dea prosecuted.

The judge said he relied on the wishes of the victim, and O’Dea’s lack of a prior criminal record.