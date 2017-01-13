Cars towed to zoo can stay til Monday with no fine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you are one the numerous drivers who left a car along one of Portland’s snowy roads this week, you may return to find that is has been towed.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said they have towed some cars to Washington Park, near the Oregon Zoo. The parking lots there are usually paid spots with no overnight parking but drivers can leave their cars there until Monday without being fined.

ODOT said people should come prepared to dig their cars out of snow and ice.

Dylan Rivera with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they towed away dozens of cars that were blocking lanes or the path of snow plows. Dave Thompson with ODOT said they contracted towing companies to tow hundreds of cars, but they don’t keep track of the total number.

River also said PBOT is enforcing downtown parking meters as of Friday morning.