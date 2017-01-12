Vancouver couple dead in possible murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead in a residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old husband and 39-year-old wife were found dead at 12 p.m. in a home in the 3100 block of Northeast 115th Avenue, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police were initially called in response to a report about an assault with a weapon. Family members found the bodies of the husband and wife.

The Vancouver Police Department said “at this time indications are this appears to be a murder-suicide.”

The identities for the husband and wife weren’t immediately released.