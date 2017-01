PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy was injured in a stabbing at Holladay Park on January 12.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He told police 5 black males surrounded him and one of them stabbed him. He said the suspects were all wearing red clothes, according to Portland Police.

The Gang Enforcement team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.