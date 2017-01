PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The roof of a warehouse collapsed in Hillsboro on Thursday morning.

Hillsboro Fire Department says the warehouse, used for produce, is on SE 4th Avenue. Heavy snow appeared to be the cause of the collapse.

Officials say two people sleeping at the warehouse were unhurt. Utilities to the building had to be shut off due to broken sprinkler lines and a gas hazard.

Utilities being shut off to building following roof collapse. Broken sprinkler lines & nat gas hazard. pic.twitter.com/8wkPb0ETKU — Hillsboro Fire Dept (@HillsboroFire) January 12, 2017