Seaside standoff continues with armed man

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) – Seaside police are in a lengthy standoff with a man who fired shots inside a house.

City spokesman Jon Rahl says officers went to the home Wednesday afternoon after getting a report of a shooter inside.

Rahl says the man and his mother were inside when police arrived, but the woman escaped without injury.

Shots were fired during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The gunfire was contained to the house, and none of it was directed at police or neighbors.

Rahl says the man remained in the house Thursday morning and officers are continuing to monitor it.

Seaside police have been utilizing de-escalation techniques intended to reduce confrontations with people in crisis.