PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third day in a row, Portland area schools are closing due to inclement weather.

Portland, Vancouver and Evergreen public schools were among the earliest cancellations for Friday, January 13.

Most school districts in the area, including Portland, Gresham and Beaverton, have already exceeded their built-in snow days. School boards will have to decide how to make up for the missed days.