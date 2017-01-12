Power problems: Snow droops wires, trees

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schools are closed and thousands of Portland General Electric customers remain without power as the Portland area recovers from one of the biggest snowstorms in its history.

Almost a foot of snow fell in downtown Portland Tuesday and Wednesday, and freezing temperatures will keep it in place the next few days. Roads are slippery and many sidewalks are icy and treacherous.

Portland General Electric says power outages affecting more than 63,000 customers have been repaired, but the heavy snow continues to bring down trees and branches.

Safety reminder: deep snow can make it hard to see downed lines. If you see one, stay away & report immediately: https://t.co/lEEarEVOVQ — Portland General (@portlandgeneral) January 12, 2017

Crews have restored power to 73k customers-more mutual aid crews are coming. Thx for your patience as we work as quickly as safety allows. — Portland General (@portlandgeneral) January 12, 2017