Power problems: Snow droops wires, trees

Power outages hit more than 63,000 PGE customers

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Heavy snow weighs down both tree branches and power lines in the Portland metro area, January 12, 2017 (KOIN)
Heavy snow weighs down both tree branches and power lines in the Portland metro area, January 12, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schools are closed and thousands of Portland General Electric customers remain without power as the Portland area recovers from one of the biggest snowstorms in its history.

PGE Power Outages
Clark County PUD
NW Natural

Almost a foot of snow fell in downtown Portland Tuesday and Wednesday, and freezing temperatures will keep it in place the next few days. Roads are slippery and many sidewalks are icy and treacherous.

Portland General Electric says power outages affecting more than 63,000 customers have been repaired, but the heavy snow continues to bring down trees and branches.