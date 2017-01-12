Portland businesses affected by snow storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This winter’s snow storms have a knack for shutting down the City of Portland and the surrounding area.

Not only do city offices and school close, some businesses have to close as well. Whether it’s because employees can’t make it to work or because no customers would come in, many Portland businesses were affected by this week’s snow storm.

Downtown restaurants closed Tuesday and Wednesday including Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen, which usually has a line out the door.

“I just wanted safety for my employees,” Le Ho said. “If we open for lunch, all employees have to come at 5:30 in the morning, so it’s really hard for them to come in.”

The phone was ringing off the hook Thursday with people asking if they’d be open for dinner, which it was.

Mod Pizza was packed Thursday with a line out the door — partly because other places, like Great Harvest Bakery across the street, were closed.

Several shops and restaurants in Multnomah Village stayed open Wednesday despite heavy snow and the weather didn’t stop people from taking advantage.

One convenience store in the Vancouver area saw a decline in customers after the snow storm, but the pub half of the shop stayed packed until closing Wednesday night.