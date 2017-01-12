Portland area roads still a mess after 2 days of snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a foot of snow fell in some parts of the Portland metro area on January 10 and 11, disabling the city once again.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been hard at work clearing streets, with a little help from their Seattle counterparts.

Despite the fact that is hasn’t snowed in more than 24 hours, the streets are still caked with snow and ice. Highways are left lumpy messes from chained vehicles that create a washboard effect on the snowy surfaces.

Many people had to abandon their cars again, including one man whose Chrysler got stuck on Tuesday.

“He was stopped there because of all the trucks that crashed,” the man’s wife, Kathy Clark said. “He was stuck there with a bunch of other cars for about 3 hours, not moving. Then he was going to go downtown to where he works for the night.”

Clark said they tried to get the car out yesterday but couldn’t. They will likely need to be towed out, especially because the car is nearly out of gas.

Don't let the sun fool you. The roads are still bad. This car & truck have no chains on and are sliding down the hill. pic.twitter.com/ZygSMZwkho — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) January 13, 2017