Frosty weather delights Oregon Zoo animals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – While residents may not be reveling in the recent frosty weather, some animals seem delighted by the snow in a recent Oregon Zoo video.

The Wednesday snowfall seemed to delight Nora, the polar bear, as the video shows her rolling back and forth in the thick white powder. Two seals slide around in the slush, an otter grabs a snack in the snow_even an elephant joins in on the fun.

The video had been viewed on Facebook more than nine million times, and Oregon Zoo spokeswoman Sara Hottman said feedback has been positive.

She said locals who aren’t used to the snow love to see their community zoo animals enjoying it.

Almost a foot of snow fell in downtown Portland on Tuesday and Wednesday, making it one of the biggest snowstorms in its history.