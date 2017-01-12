Beaverton opens severe weather shelter for homeless

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures plummeting Thursday night and over the weekend, the push to get those who are homeless inside continues.

The Beaverton Community Center is opening as a severe weather shelter for the first time. More than 2 dozen people will be staying there Thursday night.

Mayor Denny Doyle, Councilor Beaty & Councilor Fagin are pitching in at the opening of tonight's severe weather shelter pic.twitter.com/T1qffhntOf — City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) January 13, 2017

“Homelessness doesn’t have boundaries,” Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle said.

Doyle and a group of volunteers are gearing up to help people get off the cold streets.

“People have come by just today saying ‘we’ve seen your sign, we have extra food, extra blankets, is there anything we can do?’ It seems that people are just ready to start acting,” shelter coordinator Marielle McKenna said.

There is space at the shelter for 30 adults and they will get dinner and breakfast and a warm place to sleep.

The Beaverton Community Center shelter is located at 12350 SW Fifth St. Beaverton, OR 97007. It will be open from January 12-March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.