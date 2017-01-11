Wheeler: ‘Meet your neighbor, shovel their sidewalk’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke about how the city was handling snowy conditions on Wednesday afternoon, and among other things, urged residents to pitch in and help each other.

With the snow forecasted to stick around for the next few days, Wheeler urged residents to stay home unless they absolutely needed to be out. If people did need to get out, they were encouraged to use TriMet (but expect delays). Drivers were encouraged to use snow chains or traction tires.

The mayor reminded residents they are responsible for clearing their own driveways and sidewalks within reason. He also encouraged people to get to know their neighbors and help them shovel their sidewalk if they need help.

Wheeler praised city workers that were working around the clock to help the city stay operational and safe. He said the Portland Bureau of Transportation was doing the best it could to keep roads clear, and it’s possible additional resources could be brought in from outside the city to help with clearing streets.

Watch the mayor’s entire update in the video above.