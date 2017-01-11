Watch: Dad uses milk crates to make sleds for his kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland residents are finding new ways to get around in the snow, and one dad decided to create a couple sleds for his children.

He fashioned the sleds from milk crates and a couple boards. Then, he tied them all together with rope and attached it to himself so he could pull his daughters in the snow.

The Jones family told KOIN 6 News they were on their way to visit other relatives in the city.

One of the girls was a little upset because she didn’t “get her hot chocolate.”