Videos: Snow transforms the Rose City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As more and more snow fell from the sky on Tuesday evening, the Rose City slowly transformed into a winter wonderland.

It didn’t take long for the roads to become a mess. Snow chains are now required in Portland.

The snow didn’t dampen the spirits of Portland residents. Some kind souls brought KOIN 6 News’ Lisa Balick coffee while she was live on the air.

In addition to the people who brought her coffee, Balick also made a new friend, a seagull that wouldn’t leave once she shared her sandwich.

