Snowstorm leads to man winning $1 million from lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon coast man staying at home due to recent winter weather and cleaning his office is now $1 million richer after finding and remembering his nearly-expired Mega Millions ticket.

Joemel Panisa purchased a Mega Millions ticket on January 13, 2016, in Newport, put it in an envelope in his home office and eventually forgot about it.

Fortunately for Panisa, the coastal resident found the ticket again while he was cleaning the office. After checking the numbers, he discovered he was a winner.

He claimed his prize on January 9 more than a year after originally purchasing it and just 8 days before it was set to expire.

Panisa’s ticket became the fourth Mega Millions $1 million winner since the game was offered in Oregon in 2010, according to the Oregon Lottery.