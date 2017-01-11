Snowfall won’t stop Blazers-Cavaliers game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Unusually heavy snowfall has impacted the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in advance of Wednesday night’s game at the Moda Center.

With as many as 14 inches on the ground in some spots in the Portland area, the game was still scheduled to be played as of Wednesday morning.

From the Blazers front office:

Fans already holding tickets for tonight’s game but unable to attend due to inclement weather can exchange them for a comparably-valued game in the future. However the exchange policy only applies to tickets purchased through the Trail Blazers or Ticketmaster, and not those purchased on the secondary market. Questions about tickets purchased on the secondary market should be directed to that retailer. For additional information and assistance with exchanges, ticketholders are asked to call 1-844-RIPCITY tomorrow or Friday during regular business hours. Exchange requests will only be honored through Friday.

The storm, which started Tuesday evening, dumped the most snow recorded in the city since 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cavaliers, who fell to the Utah Jazz 100-92 on Tuesday night, were delayed in getting to Portland but finally arrived about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers beat the Lakers in Los Angeles 108-87 on Tuesday night. The team’s flight was diverted to Seattle, and players spent the night there. They were expected to fly into Portland late Wednesday morning.

TriMet said people taking buses or MAX trains to the game should expect delays and limited service.