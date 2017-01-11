Snow cripples metro area, more on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a foot of snow fell on the metro area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, and it’s not over yet: a few more inches are expected Wednesday morning.

As of 2 a.m., the University of Portland saw 12′ and downtown Portland saw 9′. Wednesday morning snow will not be as heavy as Tuesday night but will be moderate and consistent until around the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said they are already concerned flooding once the snow begins to melt.

All major school districts closed for the day. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 1 p.m. for the metro area.

School closures and delays

Thousands were without power in Clackamas and Multnomah Counties. Click here to see an updated outages list from Portland General Electric.

Roads were a mess early Wednesday as well, as hundreds of cars had been abandoned Tuesday night during the storm on both side roads and freeways. Officials urged to only travel if absolutely necessary.